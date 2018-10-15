State wildlife council approves some fishing rules changes

Ohio's Wildlife Council has approved changes to bag and size limits for fish in some bodies of water.
The council recently approved changes to allow a year-round open season for black bass in the Lake Erie sport fishing district.
Additional changes establish a daily bag limit of one black bass with an 18-inch minimum size limit from May 1 through the fourth Saturday in June. Existing black bass regulations of a five-fish daily limit with a 14-inch minimum size limit still apply at other times of the year.
Other approved changes remove the 30-fish daily bag limit and the 9-inch minimum size limit for crappie at Acton, Clendening, Hargus, Highlandtown, Knox, Madison, Nimisila, Rush Creek, and Springfield lakes and at C.J. Brown, Clear Fork, Griggs, and West Branch reservoirs.
