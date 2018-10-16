New Mexico Dem outraises GOP hopeful in key US House race

Federal documents show Democrat Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small raised more than three times as much money last quarter as Republican Yvette Herrell in a closely watched U.S. House race in southern New Mexico.
Federal Election Commission filings show water attorney Torres Small pulled in $1.9 million while Herrell raised $564,000.
According to the filings, Torres Small took in $1,883,667 from July 1 to September 30. Her campaign reported that she had $1,085,381 cash on hand.
Record show Herrell, a state lawmaker, raised $564,027 during the same filing period. She reportedly has $419,124 cash on hand.
Democrats are hoping that Torres Small can flip the traditional GOP-leaning congressional district that sits along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The seat currently is held by Republican Rep. Steve Pearce, who is running for New Mexico governor.
Democrats have long targeted the heavily Hispanic congressional district.
