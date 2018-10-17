GOP’s Lance, Democrat Malinowski spar over health care

Republican Rep. Leonard Lance and Democratic challenger Tom Malinowski clashed over health care and Nancy Pelosi in a statewide televised debate.
Lance and Malinowski met Wednesday in a debate aired on NJTV. They are competing in the 7th District.
Malinowski attacked Lance for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act multiple times.
Lance criticized Malinowski over not coming out against Pelosi, the Democratic House leader.
The contest is among the most closely watched in the country. Democrats tag it as a potential pickup opportunity.
Lance is seeking his sixth term. Malinowski was a former assistant state department secretary under President Barack Obama.
The district stretches from the Delaware River in Hunterdon and Warren counties and also includes parts of Essex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties.
