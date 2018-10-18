The Latest: Heitkamp opens debate with renewed ad apology

FILE - This combination of file photos shows North Dakota Senate candidates, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, left, during a campaign stop in Grand Forks, and her Republican challenger Kevin Cramer at a campaign stop in Fargo. Heitkamp and Cramer match up in their first debate Thursday, Oct. 17, 2018 after months of bitter campaigning in a race seen as vital to Senate control. Bruce Crummy, File AP Photo