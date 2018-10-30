In this Aug. 11, 2018, photo, Bill Powell travels in to a mine near Eureka, Utah. He searched similar mines for months before his 18-year-old son Riley and girlfriend Brelynne Otteson were found dead in a shaft in March. During the search, he formed friendships with mine explorers who volunteered to help. Despite his painful memories, Powell decided to see what draws them there.
AP PHOTOS: As Utah closes old mines, adventurers slip inside

The Associated Press

October 30, 2018 02:15 AM

EUREKA, Utah

Abandoned mines that pepper the landscape of the American West were thrown into the spotlight this month when a man plunged to the bottom of an old mine shaft in Arizona and spent nearly three days there, badly hurt, before a friend heard his cries for help.

In Utah, two missing teenagers were found dead in a mine shaft earlier this year after authorities say a man killed them and dumped them there.

The West's mountains and deserts hold hundreds of thousands of abandoned mines, a legacy of its prospecting past. Work is underway to seal them in places like Utah, where people have died in falls, all-terrain-vehicle crashes and from poisonous air from old mines.

Yet some adventurers would prefer the silent recesses stay open. For years, a dedicated subculture of well-prepared expert explorers has been slipping into the West's abandoned mines — many more than a century old — to see tunnels lined with sparkling quartz, deserted rail cars and caverns that open in the earth like hidden ballrooms.

