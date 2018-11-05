Path to power: House races to watch on election night

In this Oct. 15, 2018 photo, Virginia Congressman Dave Brat, R-Va., left, shakes hands with Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger, right, after a debate at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, Va. The path to power in the House runs through a few dozen districts in Tuesday’s election, with Republicans defending their majority and Democrats looking to gain 23 seats they would need to win control. Steve Helber AP Photo