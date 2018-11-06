In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to reporters after a debate with Patrick Morrisey in Morgantown, W.Va. Republicans have a huge advantage as they seek to hold or expand their 51-49 Senate majority, with the battle for control running mostly through states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.
National Politics

West Virginians vote in Trump stronghold

The Associated Press

November 06, 2018 12:55 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Two years after President Donald Trump easily won West Virginia, voters are deciding a midterm election in one of his Republican strongholds.

Tuesday's election includes races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the Legislature, the state Supreme Court and two proposed constitutional amendments.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin goes against Republican state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

The 3rd District U.S. House race pits Democratic state Sen. Richard Ojeda against Republican state Delegate Carol Miller.

Republican Congressman David McKinley faces West Virginia University law professor Kendra Fershee in the 1st District. In the 2nd District, Congressman Alex Mooney takes on Talley Sergent, the state presidential campaign director for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

There are 10 candidates in each of the Supreme Court races to replace two retired justices.

