The Latest: New polling site to replace locked Chandler site

The Latest in Arizona's midterm election (all times local):
8:45 a.m.
Maricopa County election officials say a polling site in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler is not operating.
County Recorder Adrian Fontes told KTVK-TV that poll workers were trying to set up in the parking lot of the Golf Academy of America, which had been foreclosed on overnight Tuesday.
Fontes says they will now open a new polling location for the Gila Precinct at Mesquite High School in nearby Gilbert around 10 a.m.
The owners of the property locked the doors, taking election officials by surprise.
Fontes had said reopening the site would have required a court order.
Any voter can cast a ballot at a voting center, while only voters registered in a specific precinct such as the Gila Precinct can cast ballots at a precinct's polling location.
___
8:05 a.m.
A precinct polling location in a Phoenix suburb that was locked by a landlord is open.
Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes tweeted that the Gila Precinct's location in Chandler was up and running shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The owners of the Golf Academy of America polling location locked the doors overnight.
Fontes says his office was taken by surprise and learned the property was in foreclosure.
County election officials were sending affected voters to cast ballots at a voting center at Chandler City Hall. They said reopening the site would require a court order.
Any voter can cast a ballot at a voting center, while only voters registered in a specific precinct such as the Gila Precinct can cast ballots at a precinct's polling location.
___
6:30 a.m.
Maricopa County's top elections official says a precinct polling location in a Phoenix suburb didn't open as scheduled Tuesday morning for the start of midterm election voting because the landlord locked the doors overnight.
County Recorder Adrian Fontes says his office was surprised to learn the Gila Precinct's location in Chandler is in foreclosure and Fontes says his office is working to reopen the site or find a new one on short notice.
However, Fontes says affected voters can cast ballots at a voting center at Chandler City Hall.
Any voter can cast a ballot at a voting center, while only voters registered in a specific precinct such as the Gila Precinct can cast ballots at a precinct's polling location.
Fontes says opening the Gila Precinct polling site would require getting a court order.
Maricopa County has over 500 polling locations.
---
6:20 a.m.
Voting is underway in Arizona as polling stations open across the state for Tuesday's midterm election.
Democrat Kyrsten Sinema takes on Republican Martha McSally in the U.S. Senate race to replace Republican Jeff Flake, who is retiring.
In another statewide race, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey seeks a second term. He's challenged by Democrat David Garcia.
Voters also will fill the state's other statewide offices from attorney general to corporation commissioner.
A Republican-backed measure to expand the state's school vouchers program is on the ballot. So is a Democratic-backed one to increase the state's renewable energy standard.
Polls are to remove until 7 p.m. but most Arizona voters have already cast their ballots early. Officials forecast potentially record turnout for a midterm.
---
11:10 p.m.
Voters are making their final decisions in a historic Arizona election.
Either Republican Rep. Martha McSally or Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema will become the state's first female U.S. Senator. Their contentious race for a seat being vacated by retiring Senator Jeff Flake has dominated the state's politics.
Voters will also decide whether to re-elect Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. They'll also choose officials for the state's various statewide offices from attorney general to corporation commissioner. A Republican-backed measure to expand the state's school voucher program is on the ballot. So is a Democratic-backed one to increase the state's renewable energy standard.
The majority of Arizona voters have already cast their ballots early for the election. Officials are forecasting potentially record turnout for a midterm.
Comments