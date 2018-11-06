Troopers: Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-75

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman is dead after driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 in South Florida and crashing into a pickup truck.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola says it appears Flavia Pinto of Pembroke Pines was driving south in the northbound lanes early Tuesday when she crashed into the truck just east of the intersection with U.S. 27.
Feola says Pinto died at the scene. The accident report says Pinto was wearing a seat belt and investigators will determine whether she was impaired by alcohol.
The truck driver was 54-year-old Jose Carabeo of Valrico. He was flown to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale for treatment. His passenger, 53-year-old Cindy Sanchez Carabeo, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Troopers say Pinto's car also struck another pickup truck.
Comments