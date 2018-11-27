National Politics

Police: Apparent intruder fatally shot by resident

The Associated Press

November 27, 2018 09:36 AM

COVINGTON, Ky.

Police in Kentucky say it appears that the resident of a home has fatally shot an intruder.

News outlets cited a statement from Covington Police that said officers were called to the home early Tuesday and arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it appears that a resident of the home shot the man, who is accused of being an intruder. Authorities did not release the identities of anyone involved.

An investigation is continuing.

