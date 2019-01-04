National Politics

Inaugural celebration to showcase Maine bands, food

The Associated Press

January 04, 2019 07:09 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's new governor says she's brought in $241,000 for inaugural events that includes a celebration of music and food from each of the state's 16 counties.

The inaugural celebration of Gov. Janet Mills will take place Friday evening at the Augusta Civic Center. The line-up includes multicultural chorus Pihcintu, which brings together young immigrant women who have escaped war, bloodshed, famine, refugee camps and political turmoil.

Mills is also set to deliver brief remarks.

The event cost $20 per ticket. The biggest inaugural donors include paper companies, a marijuana dispensary, energy companies, health insurers, casinos and law firms.

Mills has promised to expand Medicaid, tackle the opioid crisis, promote renewable energy and roll-out recreational marijuana sales.

