Republican Arizona Gov. Ducey, bipartisan group sworn in

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey begins a second term with inaugural festivities at the state Capitol, accompanied by five other newly elected top state officials from both leading political parties as Arizona takes on a purple tint.
Democrat Mayor Robert Uribe of Douglas, Arizona was chosen to preside over the 10 a.m. Monday ceremony featuring a color guard, a native leader's blessing and F-16 Fighting Falcons flown by the Arizona National Guard.
Also taking the oath of office will be incumbents Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Mine Inspector Joe Hart and new Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Superintendent of Public instruction Kathy Hoffman. Hobbs and Hoffman are Democrats and the rest are Republicans.
All of the state officials sworn in with Ducey four years ago were Republicans.
