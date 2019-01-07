Man in the middle: DNC chair prepares for tough primary

FILE - In this this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Tom Perez, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, introduces Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he speaks about Democratic wins in the House of Representatives to a crowd of Democratic supporters in Washington. Perez is staring ahead at the prospects of a long and potentially divisive presidential primary fight that will define his tenure as Democratic National Committee chairman. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo