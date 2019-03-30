Police identify woman found dead in apartment fire

The Hillsboro Police Department identified the woman found dead in an apartment fire Monday evening as 74-year-old Sharon Inglish.
KATU-TV reports police say the fire's cause and Inglish's death remain under investigation.
Firefighters responded to the apartment fire at around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Bendemeer Court Apartments.
The Hillsboro Fire Department says there was extensive damage to the apartment, but the fire didn't spread.
Officials said the fire appears suspicious.
