Police identify woman found dead in apartment fire

The Associated Press

March 30, 2019 09:06 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

The Hillsboro Police Department identified the woman found dead in an apartment fire Monday evening as 74-year-old Sharon Inglish.

KATU-TV reports police say the fire's cause and Inglish's death remain under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the apartment fire at around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Bendemeer Court Apartments.

The Hillsboro Fire Department says there was extensive damage to the apartment, but the fire didn't spread.

Officials said the fire appears suspicious.

