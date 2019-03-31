2020’s underdogs battle for donors to get on debate stage

FILE- In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo Julian Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, speaks to the media at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. The fiercest battle for campaign cash is playing out between the presidential candidates who might not be on your radar. Ahead of Sunday, March 31 fundraising deadline for the first quarter, the underdogs of the Democratic primary were in a mad dash to coax as little as $2 from grassroots donors. Mary Schwalm, File AP Photo