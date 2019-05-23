Trump moves to escalate investigation of intel agencies

President Donald Trump waves as he walks towards the Oval Office in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019, after visiting the annual Flags In ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. AP Photo

President Donald Trump is directing the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation of the origins of the multi-year probe into whether Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The move marks an escalation in Trump's efforts to "investigate the investigators," as he continues to try to undermine the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe amid mounting Democratic calls to bring impeachment proceedings.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump is delegating to Barr the "full and complete authority" to declassify documents relating to the probe.

Trump claims his campaign was the victim of "spying," though the intelligence community has insisted it acted lawfully in following leads in the Russia investigation.

Mueller's report documented Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.