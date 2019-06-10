A look at Mississippi candidates’ campaign finance filings

Mississippi candidates had a Monday deadline to file campaign finance reports to show how much money they had raised and spent through the end of May. This is a brief look at reports for top offices:

GOVERNOR

Republican

— Tate Reeves of Flowood: Raised $566,437 in May and $1.6 million so far this year. Spent $958,663 in May and $2 million so far this year. Cash on hand, $6.3 million.

— Bill Waller Jr. of Jackson: Raised $175,901 in May and $762,946 this year. Spent $148,282 in May and $221,823 this year. Cash on hand, $541,126.

— Robert Foster of Hernando: Raised $34,793 in May and $107,540 this year. Spent $37,064 in May and $103,241 this year. Cash on hand, $16,597.

Democrat

— Jim Hood of Houston: Raised $210,323 in May and $965,951 so far this year. Spent $151,374 in May and $762,708 so far this year. Cash on hand, $1.2 million.

— Michael Brown of Lorman: New report did not appear online more than an hour after the Monday filing deadline.

— William Bond Compton Jr. of Meridian: Raised nothing in May and $1,000 this year. Spent nothing in May and $1,000 this year. No cash on hand.

— Robert J. Ray of Meridian: New report did not appear online more than an hour after the Monday filing deadline.

— Robert Shuler Smith of Jackson: Raised $3,400 in May and $14,793 this year. Spent $2,072 in May and $13,078 this year. Cash on hand, $1,715.

— Velesha P. Williams of Flora: New report did not appear online more than an hour after the Monday filing deadline.

— Albert Wilson of Jackson: New report did not appear online more than an hour after the Monday filing deadline.

Constitution Party

— Bob Hickingbottom of Jackson: Raised nothing in May and $2,000 this year. Spent nothing in May and $2,000 this year. No cash on hand.

Independent

— David Singletary of Biloxi: Raised $250 in May and $965 this year. Spent $2,512.28 in May and $12,626 this year. No cash on hand.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Republican

— Delbert Hosemann of Jackson: Raised $259,600 in May and $626,590 this year. Spent $119,571 in May and $385,206 this year. Cash on hand, $2.9 million.

— Shane Quick of Lake Cormorant: Raised nothing in May and $101 this year. Spent nothing in May and earlier this year. Cash on hand $101.

Democrat

— Jay Hughes of Oxford: Raised $11,790 in May and $403,597 this year. Spent $80,884 in May and $725,277 this year. Cash on hand, $93,098.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican

— Mark Baker of Brandon: Raised $27,353 in May and $102,711 this year. Spent $18,621 in May and $104,681 this year. Cash on hand, $376,933.

— Lynn Fitch of Ridgeland: Raised $52,100 in May and $311,207 this year. Spent $55,265 in May and $162,282 so far this year. Cash on hand, $411,916.

— Andy Taggart of Madison: Raised $52,075 in May and $357,751 this year. Spent $171,214 in May and $256,229 this year. Cash on hand, 104,022.

Democrat

— Jennifer Riley Collins of Clinton: Raised $14,628 in May and $40,826 this year. Spent $15,726 in May and $31,221 this year. Cash on hand, $9,606.