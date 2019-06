The mayor of Vermont's largest city is hosting a housing summit to talk about Burlington's housing challenges, opportunities and policy reforms.

The event takes place Tuesday at Contois Auditorium from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The keynote speaker is Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender.

Mayor Miro Weinberger's office says the event is aimed at sharing ideas and hearing community input.