Police: 18-year-old shot by Mount Pleasant officer was armed

Racine police say an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Mount Pleasant officer was armed and ignored commands to drop his weapon.

Racine Deputy Chief Todd Schulz said in a statement the Mount Pleasant officer attempted to make contact with Tyrese West, of Racine, early Saturday when West fled on a bicycle. He says the officer observed during a short foot chase that West was armed, though the statement didn't say with what kind of weapon.

According to the preliminary investigation, less-lethal force was unsuccessful, and West ignored the officer's commands, so the officer fired.

Lifesaving measures failed. The scene is just a few blocks south of Racine.

The Racine Police Department is handling the investigation, aided by the state Division Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin State Patrol.