Judge sanctions firm over documents in Baylor assault cases

A federal judge in Texas has sanctioned a Philadelphia-based law firm for knowingly violating court orders and ignoring a subpoena to produce documents relevant to lawsuits filed by 15 women against Baylor University.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled Friday that the law firm Pepper Hamilton must pay some of the fees and expenses incurred by the women's attorneys.

Pitman at a hearing earlier in the week had warned Pepper Hamilton against "ill-advised" decisions to ignore his orders to turn over documents.

Baylor hired Pepper Hamilton in 2015 to review how the Baptist school responded to allegations of sexual assault and Title IX violations.

The firm later reported a "fundamental failure" by Baylor in its response to such claims.

An email message left Saturday for Pepper Hamilton seeking comment was not immediately answered.