Borrello wins Republican primary race for state Senate

Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello has defeated longtime Allegany County legislator Curtis Crandall in a Republican primary election for a vacant seat in New York's Senate.

The Republican primary winner is heavily favored to win the general election in November, due to the conservative makeup of the district.

The seat became vacant when Republican Sen. Catharine Young left to take a job at Cornell University's horticultural research institute. She'd held the seat for 14 years.

The senate district covers four counties in western New York.

Borrello will face off in the general election against Democrat Austin Morgan, a 22-year-old Cornell University graduate.