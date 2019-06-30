Statehouse hearing planned on early education bills

Bills covering a range of kindergarten and early education issues are coming up for a public hearing at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

About 30 bills — including several that would set out a path for universal pre-kindergarten in Massachusetts — are on tap for the hearing Tuesday morning before the Legislature's Education Committee.

Another bill would create a grant program to help schools improve literacy programs in elementary schools.

Other bills would establish a task force on child development information for parents, provide pre-kindergarten education for 4-year-old children in the state's "gateway communities," and come up with regulations for the Department of Early Education and Care to license au pair and nanny agencies.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.