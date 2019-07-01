Maryland grand jury indicts 4 teens in MS-13 gang slaying

Four teens have been indicted on murder charges in what police say was an MS-13 gang-related slaying of teenage girl.

The Washington Post reports a Prince George's County grand jury also indicted the teens on charges of assault, participation in a gang resulting in death, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Eighteen-year-old Edwin Rios, 17-year-old Joel Escobar, 16-year-old Josue Fuentes Ponce and 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez Nucamendi are all charged as adults.

County police told news outlets in May that the teens were afraid 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz would alert authorities about a crime they committed together, so she was beaten and stabbed to death .

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charging documents say her slaying was recorded on video. Her body was found a month later near a creek in Riverdale, Maryland.