Trial reset for lawmaker accused of beating his wife

The misdemeanor domestic violence trial for a Mississippi lawmaker has been delayed because a local prosecutor stepped down from the case.

Second-term Republican state Rep. Doug McLeod of Lucedale originally was set for trial July 9 in George County Justice Court. The Sun Herald reports the new date is Aug. 20.

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said her office will take over the prosecution.

George County sheriff's deputies say McLeod bloodied his wife's nose after she didn't undress quickly enough when he wanted to have sex. Deputies report McLeod was drunk when they arrived at the couple's home May 18.

McLeod issued a statement saying reports misrepresented what happened, though he did not say how.

If convicted, McLeod faces up to a $500 fine, six months in jail or both.