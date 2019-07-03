Portland mayor, chief send memos of support to officers

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw have sent separate memos to the police force, reassuring officers of their support in the wake of criticism after violence broke out at the most recent downtown protest.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Wheeler on Tuesday also responded to a rebuke from the police union president that he has handcuffed officers from taking swift action against brawling demonstrators.

Wheeler characterized Officer Daryl Turner's remarks as "misinformation" and "false."

The memos came after the city made national news Saturday with video images of a conservative writer and two others getting attacked.

In her first detailed comments on Saturday's protests and police response Outlaw wrote "these events are challenging and take a toll on us."

Portland is the site of regular clashes between right-wing groups who come to the city to march and the counter-protesters who show up to try to stop them.