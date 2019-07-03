Prosecutors clear Flagstaff officer in fatal shooting

The Coconino County Attorney's Office has concluded a Flagstaff officer was justified in fatally shooting a Boise, Idaho, man who attacked him with knives.

Flagstaff police announced Wednesday that a Coconino County Attorney's Office's report determined prosecutors won't pursue criminal charges against Officer Tyler Romney in connection with the February 2019 shooting of 47-year-old Henry Harold Russell.

Officials say they came to the conclusion after reviewing Romney's body camera.

Authorities say Russell approached two officers with a knife in each hand. The officers were leaving a community mental health center on an unrelated call.

Police say Romney ordered Russell to drop the knives. Officials says Romney then fired his weapon, hitting Russell

Russell was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.