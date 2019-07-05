Biden: It would be ‘great’ to have a female vice president

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden greets local residents while walking in the Independence Fourth of July parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Independence, Iowa. AP Photo

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says it would be "great" to have a female vice president, but he won't say whether he'd pick Sen. Kamala (KAH'-mah-lah) Harris for the No. 2 spot if he receives his party's nomination.

In an interview aired Friday on CNN, Biden said, "I think it helps having a woman on the ticket." Biden was asked whether it might be Harris, who confronted him at last week's Democratic presidential debate over his stance on busing in the 1970s. Biden said he was not going to get into specifics because "I don't even have the nomination."

Harris surged in polls after the debate confrontation, when she criticized Biden for recently highlighting his decades-old work with segregationist senators and his opposition to public school busing during the 1970s.