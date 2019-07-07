Florida deputies fatally shoot knife-wielding man

Florida deputies fatally shot a man they say threatened them with a knife.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute Friday and found a 37-year-old man waving a large knife in front of the home. They said a woman and several children were inside the home.

The department said in a news release that the man refused to put the knife down and approached the deputies in a menacing manner.

That's when deputies Jessica Innis and Daniel DeLima opened fire, striking the man several times. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators didn't release the man's name, but said he had previously been charged with 30 felonies. Per department policy, the deputies were placed on administrative leave.