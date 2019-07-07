Justice Department shaking up legal team on census case

The Justice Department is shaking up the legal team trying to add a citizenship question to the census.

Officials say a new team of lawyers will take over the litigation.

The Supreme Court has barred the inclusion of a citizenship question, at least temporarily. But the Justice Department has said it will continue to try to find legal grounds to force it on the 2020 census.

A Justice Department official tells The Associated Press that the team will be made up of career lawyers and political appointees. The official says a top civil attorney in the department, John Burnham, will no longer lead the litigation team.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of a court filing expected Monday.