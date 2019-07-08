Bill would grant Ohio licenses for military members, spouses

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would require state agencies that issue occupational licenses to grant them to members of the military and their spouses who move to the state.

The legislation, which has bipartisan support, is meant to boost Ohio's reputation as a military-friendly state. It would affect licenses required by nurses, teachers and others.

Bill sponsor state Rep. Rick Perales, a suburban Dayton Republican, says the military often makes decisions about where to locate missions based on laws that benefit military members and their families.

Bill co-sponsor Rep. Casey Weinstein, a Democrat from Hudson, says licensing issues caused by frequent moves contribute to military spouses making less than peers with similar education.

The bill is now in the Senate after unanimous passage in the House last month.