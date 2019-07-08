Police shoot man after alleged kidnap victims escape

Chicago police shot and critically injured a man after two people he allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and handcuffed to each other managed to escape and alert an officer about what had happened.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says an off-duty officer was on the city's Northwest Side on Monday shortly before 7 a.m. when the two people ran to him and reported the kidnapping.

A short time later, the people led police to the home from which they said they escaped. He said when police entered the residence, they shot the suspect as he tried to grab a handgun. He says the man will face criminal charges.

Guglielmi didn't know if the two people were injured but says they were transported to a hospital to be evaluated.