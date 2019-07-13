West Virginia Turnpike Fourth of July toll revenue increases

State officials say West Virginia Turnpike revenue jumped during Fourth of July holiday travel this year after tolls doubled in January. But the number of toll-paying riders slightly declined.

According to The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, the West Virginia Parkways Authority says toll revenues from June 27 through July 7 registered at more than $5.6 million. Last year, $3.2 million was generated during a comparable 11-day Fourth of July travel window.

Meanwhile, officials said the number of transactions at Turnpike toll booths over the holiday stretch declined by 25,136, or just over 1.7%, from 1,456,781 in 2018 to 1,431,645 this year.

State Parkways Authority tolls director Doug Ratcliff says transactions for the year are still up about a half of a percent compared to 2018.

Tolls increased from $2 to $4.