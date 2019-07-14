Ex-Sen. Lugar’s burial set for Arlington National Cemetery

Former Sen. Richard Lugar will be buried later this month at Arlington National Cemetery, nearly three months after his death.

After Lugar died at age 87 on April 28 from complications of a neurological disorder, it was announced he would be buried at the cemetery that's just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

The late Republican lawmaker's burial there has now been scheduled for July 24.

Lugar served in the Senate from 1977 until 2013. He was a foreign policy expert who helped spur the dismantling of thousands of former Soviet nuclear weapons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other high-ranking U.S. government officials were among about 1,500 who attended his May 15 funeral at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.