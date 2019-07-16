St. Louis Park council reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

A suburban Minneapolis city council has voted to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings after its decision to drop it generated a firestorm of criticism.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted unanimously Monday night to bring back the pledge as more than 100 people packed the meeting room to protest the earlier decision to do away with the pledge. Council members voted to drop it June 17 in an effort to be more inclusive to new residents and non-citizens.

The Star Tribune reports council member Thom Miller says the city has been inundated with emails and phone calls, including some that abused and harassed city staff. Even President Donald Trump weighed in on the matter tweeting his support for those who opposed the council's initial decision to drop the pledge.