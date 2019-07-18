Who’s appearing on each night of the 2020 debates in July

Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Secretary of the Army and Secretary of Defense nominee Mark Esper during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. AP Photo

The lineups for the July 30-31 Democratic presidential debates were announced Thursday, with 20 candidates spread evenly over two nights.

Here's a look at who is appearing on each night of the debates:

NIGHT 1: TUESDAY, JULY 30

Steve Bullock, Montana governor

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota

Beto O'Rourke, former congressman from Texas

Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio

Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont

Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts

Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru

___

NIGHT 2: WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado

Joe Biden, former vice president

Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey

Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City

Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii

Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York

Kamala Harris, senator from California

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur