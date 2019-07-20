Police: Man who wouldn’t drop gun shot and wounded

Authorities say a 19-year-old man who ran from police and refused orders to drop a gun has been shot and wounded by officers in the southwest Ohio city of Dayton.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl at a news conference Friday identified the man as Re'al Streety, who is in critical but stable condition at a Dayton hospital.

Biehl says police were conducting a law enforcement "blitz" Thursday when officers tried to stop a car for tinted windows. Biehl says the driver drove to an apartment complex where he got into another car with Streety and a woman inside.

Biehl says officers boxed in the second car and Fleety ran off. He was shot at least once when three officers opened fire.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.