Heat wave knocks out power to thousands in NYC

Thousands of New York City residents are grappling with power outages as extreme heat continues to bake the metro area.

Con Ed reports that roughly 46,000 customers were without power as of 9 p.m. Sunday due to scattered outages, mostly in Brooklyn and Queens. The utility asked customers to turn off non-essential appliances to conserve power.

Earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Con Ed was taking 30,000 customers in Brooklyn temporarily off power so it could make repairs and prevent a bigger outage. He said their system in parts of Brooklyn is under severe strain and some equipment has failed.

The mayor says city agencies "are on the ground and responding to any stuck elevators — and making sure seniors and any vulnerable populations have the support they need."