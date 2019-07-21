The Latest: Governor says wildfire near Flagstaff has grown

The Latest on a growing wildfire north of Flagstaff (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey says a wildfire north of Flagstaff has grown to nearly two-thirds of a square mile (400 acres or 1.6 square kilometers.)

U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire was reported about 11 a.m. Sunday by lookouts and multiple calls from citizens. It was at 5 acres at noon with smoke visible from Flagstaff and communities east of the city.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Coconino County Emergency Management officials issued an evacuation notice for the recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to U.S. 89 and Shultz Pass Road to private land.

Ducey says in a statement that state government "will continue to monitor the situation and deploy additional resources as necessary. Arizonans and visitors in the area should be ready to respond to any evacuation notices."

The governor says a Red Cross Shelter has been opened at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave., in Flagstaff.

___

2:55 p.m.

An evacuation notice has been issued for some recreational areas as firefighters battle a growing wildfire north of Flagstaff.

U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire was reported about 11 a.m. Sunday by lookouts and multiple calls from citizens.

It was at 5 acres by noon with smoke visible from Flagstaff and communities east of the city.

Coconino County Emergency Management officials issued an evacuation notice for the recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to U.S. 89 and Shultz Pass Road to private land.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued for the area of Forest Road 420 to Friedlein Prairie.

More than 100 firefighters plus several fire engines, heavy helicopters, fixed wing and attack aircraft are fighting the fire northwest of Mount Elden.

Authorities say the fire's cause is under investigation.