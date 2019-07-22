Authorities: Police shooting on bridge leaves man wounded

Authorities say a man was shot and wounded by police during an incident on a bridge that connects Philadelphia and New Jersey.

The shooting on the Walt Whitman Bridge occurred around 12:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities say it involved at least one officer from the Delaware River Port Authority, but further details were not disclosed.

The man was taken to a hospital and was being treated for undisclosed injuries, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed.

The shooting disrupted traffic on the bridge during the morning commute. A small school bus that authorities say was involved in the incident remained at the scene, and police had closed off several lanes of the roadway.

The bus had reportedly been stolen an auto dealership in New Jersey.