Purported money launderer for cartels sentenced in Chicago

A federal judge has sentenced a 55-year-old former Chicago resident to five years in prison for his part in a conspiracy to launder more than $100 million in illegal drug proceeds for two Mexican cartels.

A U.S. attorney's office statement says Mario Herrera, of Michoacán, Mexico, was personally responsible for laundering nearly $2 million. He was among 30 defendants charged in a Chicago-based investigation called "Operation King's Gold."

Herrera pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Judge Andrea Wood imposed the sentence Wednesday in Chicago.

The purported leader of the money laundering group, Diego Pineda Sanchez, was sentenced last fall to 15 years for laundering over $61 million of the ill-gotten proceeds.

Prosecutors say the money was laundered for two cartels, Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation.