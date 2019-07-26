Homicide detectives probe deputy-involved shooting in Malibu

Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting at an upscale home in Malibu that has sent one person to the hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. Friday in a neighborhood of multimillion-dollar homes not far from the beach.

A male adult was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was not immediately available, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. It was not explained how a deputy was involved in the shooting.

Television news footage showed emergency medical personnel wheeling a person out of the garage of the large, two-story home.

A deputy at the sheriff's station that serves Malibu said no further information was immediately available.