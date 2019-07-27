Off-duty Los Angeles police officer killed; gunman sought

This image released by Los Angeles Police Department shows officer Juan Diaz. Authorities have identified Diaz as the off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was killed early Saturday, July 27, 2019. Acting Police Chief Beatrice Girmala said a civilian flagged down a motorcycle officer at around 1 a.m. Saturday and reported shots fired. The officer found two men had been shot. The off-duty officer died from his wounds and the other man was hospitalized in unknown condition. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot and killed at a Lincoln Heights taco stand early Saturday and authorities are searching for a suspect.

Officer Juan Diaz was out with friends when he was shot, police said.

Acting Police Chief Beatrice Girmala said a civilian flagged down a motorcycle officer at around 1 a.m. Saturday and reported shots fired. The officer found two men had been shot.

Diaz died from his wounds and the other man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

"Words cannot match the depth of sorrow that Angelenos are feeling today," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement, calling it a senseless murder.

The LA Police Protective League released a statement calling for the police chief to utilize every department resource to find the gunman.

"We mourn the loss of our brother and we will always remember his service and sacrifice to the Los Angeles Police Department and the residents of our city," it said.

Chief Michel Moore asked for the public's help finding the attacker.