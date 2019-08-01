Nashville mayor’s race headed for runoff

Nashville Metro Councilman John Cooper and Mayor David Briley appear to be heading into a runoff in the mayor's race.

Cooper and Briley outpaced multiple challengers in the mayor's first re-election contest in the Democratic-tilted city. Cooper held about a 10-point lead over second-place Briley on Thursday night, but neither secured the majority of votes needed to win and avoid the Sept. 12 runoff.

Democratic state Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Republican conservative commentator Carol Swain were also running for Briley's seat. Cooper is the brother of Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper.

The contest is nonpartisan.

Briley, a Democrat, began serving as mayor in March 2018 after former Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to a felony and resigned over an extramarital affair with her bodyguard. He won a special election in May 2018 to serve the rest of Barry's term.