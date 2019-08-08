No charges in crash that killed Colorado state trooper

No charges will be filed against the driver who hit and killed a state trooper in eastern Colorado.

Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said Thursday the driver was not impaired, was not using his cellphone, was not speeding and did not have any mechanical issues with his pickup when he hit Trooper William Moden (MO'-dane) near Deer Trail on June 14.

The Denver Post reports the 37-year-old trooper was investigating another crash when he was hit. He was standing in the left lane of traffic using GPS equipment to measure the crash site.

The pickup driver approached the scene and moved to the left lane, as required by state law. Packard says the safety vest Moden was wearing might not have been reflective enough.