Mexican, US officials meet on probe into Walmart shootings

Mexican prosecutors have met with U.S. diplomats and representatives of the FBI to share information on investigations into the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart in the Texas border city of El Paso.

The shooting killed 22 people, including eight Mexican nationals, and police have said the 21-year-old alleged shooter told them he was targeting Mexicans.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said Tuesday that its officials at the meeting expressed their concerns about the crime's links to the white supremacy movement.

It said both sides agreed to share information and collaborate, "without interfering in each other's jurisdictions."

Mexico also said one of its prosecutors would travel to Texas on Wednesday to meet with state and federal prosecutors investigating the case.