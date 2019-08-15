Man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting sister, 13

This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office shows Eddie Alvirez, 18, as authorities seek the public's help in finding him. His 13-year-old sister was shot and killed in her Lancaster, Calif., home Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, and deputies are searching for Alvirez, who they say is a suspect, authorities said. Alvirez is believed to have run off with the handgun after the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. "We just hope Eddie doesn't hurt anybody else or hurt himself," Sgt. Richard Biddle told the Los Angeles Times. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A man who was sought on suspicion of killing his 13-year-old sister at their Southern California home surrendered Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Eddie Alvirez, 18, gave himself up at a Los Angeles County sheriff's station in Lancaster, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Alvirez, who had a gun, shared a bedroom in the desert community with the victim and another sister, authorities said.

On Tuesday evening, he pointed the gun at one sister and fired, then ran away with the gun, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The girl died at a hospital. KCBS-TV said family members reported her first name was Marlena.

It was not yet clear what led up to the shooting, but family members say they believe he may have panicked after firing the gun.

"I know my nephew, I believe it was an accident. He didn't intentionally hurt her. He's loved his sisters from when they were babies," the girl's aunt, Vanessa Zamora, told KCBS-TV.

"He was going to take her to get her nails done. After that, I don't know what happened," Zamora told KNBC-TV .