Headstone found in traffic connects a family to their past

In this Aug. 7, 2019, photo, Emily Ruth Dill and Chloe Dill pose with the headstone of Rufus M. Baxter, which was recovered from traffic in Murfreesboro, Tenn. No one is sure how the headstone ended up in the middle of traffic on a busy street. Brinley Hineman

The mystery started with a headstone found on Broad Street in the middle of traffic. Etched in the stone was the name Rufus M. Baxter.

No one knew where the stone came from or how it ended up on a busy Murfreesboro street where it was hit by a car Aug. 6. Grave robbers? An accident? And who exactly was Rufus M. Baxter? Murfreesboro police took to social media to find the family, and a search through The Daily News Journal archives unearthed the answer.

Born in Wilson County in 1868, Rufus Madison Baxter lived his days in the Middle Tennessee area before dying in 1939. At least six generations of his relatives have called Rutherford County home. Both an agriculturist and public servant, he won an election in 1930 to serve as a clerk for the Sixteenth District.

In November 1890, he wed Leatha Catherine Odom in Auburntown. Together they had three children, including Lillard "Jack" Houston Baxter, who was known by his family as "Papa" or "Daddy Jack," his great-granddaughter Emily Ruth Dill said Tuesday.

"It's so bizarre," Emily Ruth said of the grave marker, which measures about a foot long and 5 inches tall. "I'm so happy to be able to have it."

According to his obituary, Rufus Baxter was well-known in Milton. He was a prominent farmer who raised livestock. He reared prized animals and often snagged awards at the Rutherford County fairs in the early 1900s, newspaper archives show.

Rufus Baxter was also a member of the county education board in 1911 as one of two representatives from the Milton community in northeastern Rutherford County.

Growing up, Emily Ruth and her brother Jim were both involved in 4H and showed cattle competitively. Emily Ruth owned a dog-grooming business for years before developing arthritis, but still boards dogs. Chloe Dill, Rufus' great-great granddaughter is a member of 4H, too. Although she doesn't compete with horses, Chloe adores them, excited to have a link to Rufus.

Digging through DNJ archives showed a glimpse of Rutherford County's past and a peek at local customs through the years.

When Daddy Jack's wife, Nell, succumbed to tuberculosis, he didn't feel fit to raise his two daughters, Annelle and Robbye, Emily Ruth said. Annelle was adopted by a relative and moved to Texas, and Robbye was unofficially adopted by her mom's relatives. She stayed in Rutherford County where she married and had Emily Ruth and Jim.

Robbye Baxter Dill wrote short articles for the DNJ chronicling the happenings of Milton. She recorded parties and gatherings that took place in the town throughout the 1940s. She and her sister Annelle often found themselves in the paper when they attended community events, and Annelle even had a part in a children's movie filmed locally.

Daddy Jack served in the military before securing a job at the Veteran's Affairs hospital in Murfreesboro. He was well-known in the region for his prowess as a baseball player, Emily Ruth said. In 1976, he was inducted in the Old Timer's Baseball Club.

"He was a fantabulous baseball player," she said. "He would've gone to the pros except he didn't want to play on Sundays."

Although stories of Rufus have been lost to time, tales surrounding Daddy Jack abound.

"When he worked at the VA," Emily Ruth said, "One of the patients had a fit and threw a chair at Daddy Jack, and it cut off his pinky finger."

When children would play baseball in downtown Milton, Jack, who lived across from the town's hub, would wander over to offer advice. He'd teach the neighborhood kids skills of the game.

Exactly how Baxter's headstone found itself in the road remains a mystery. Buried at the Milton Cemetery, his grave remains undisturbed.

Rutherford County historian Greg Tucker said in the 1990s, someone likely spruced up the cemetery where many Baxter family members are buried and replaced decaying headstones with new ones.

The original markers were dumped in a lot on Broad Street and East Castle Street in downtown Murfreesboro.

No one knows who replaced Rufus' grave marker. Emily Ruth said no one in her family did.

Emily Ruth picked the headstone up from Murfreesboro police Tuesday afternoon and wanted to thank the man who turned it in. Now united with a piece of her family's history, she plans to put the marker in her yard and decorate it with flowers.