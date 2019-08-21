Sheriff: Corrections officer dies at Pima County court

Authorities have identified a corrections officer who died at Pima County Superior Court.

The county Sheriff's Department says 13-year veteran Brian Krumm suffered a fatal injury while on duty and in a secure area of the courthouse around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The building was locked down for around 30 minutes.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports the officer was found dead in the basement of the courthouse.

Sheriff Mark Napier says the officer was in a secure area that wasn't accessible to the public.

He says the officer was alone at the time of the fatal injury and the death had nothing to do with an altercation with a prisoner or anyone else.

Napier says there's no danger to the public and investigators aren't looking for any suspects in the incident.