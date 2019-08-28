The Latest: California gunman shot by deputies ID’d

The Latest on a fatal police shooting in Central California (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Authorities have identified a man they say was killed after pointing a loaded gun at sheriff's deputies in Central California.

Sixty-seven-year-old Bobby Ray Moore of the Carmichael area died at a hospital after Tuesday morning's confrontation in east Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived in the area after a caller told officials an armed man was in front of their home in violation of a restraining order.

Authorities say the man was killed when he pointed a gun at arriving deputies.

___

2:49 p.m.

Authorities in central California say deputies shot and killed a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at them in a residential Stockton neighborhood.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived in the area Tuesday after a caller told officials an armed man was in front of their home in violation of a restraining order.

The office said in a statement the deputies shot the man in his late 60s after he pointed his weapon at them. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials released no other details.