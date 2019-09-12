3 Maine museums to receive grants to make improvements

Southern Maine's democratic congresswoman says three museums in her district will receive federal funds to make improvements.

Rep. Chellie Pingree says the grants will go to Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and the William A. Farnsworth Library and Art Museum. The grants are from the Institute of Museum and Library Services' Museums for America program and will total more than $700,000.

The largest of the grants is an award of nearly $250,000 to the botanical gardens. Pingree says the money will help the gardens create new learning facilities for visitors. The facilities will include a nature play space with children's activities.

The Bowdoin project will focus on access to collections. The Farnsworth project will expand arts-in-education programs.

The grants are accompanied by matching funds totaling than $760,000.